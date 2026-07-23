Ford and Geely Unite to Transform European Auto Industry with Electric SUVs

Geely Auto and Ford are set to revolutionize the European automotive sector with an ambitious plan to produce electric SUVs at Ford's existing factory in Spain. Announced on Thursday, the collaboration aims to capitalize on underutilized factory space while aligning with evolving European local-content regulations.

The joint venture, heavily dominated by Ford at 66%, signifies a strategic move for Geely Auto as it establishes its first production facility in Europe. This partnership not only helps Geely overcome logistical hurdles but also bolsters Ford's presence as traditional automakers face challenges in keeping pace with rising Chinese car manufacturers.

The Valencia plant, which will commence production in 2028, is poised to breathe new life into Ford's operations in the region. With Geely producing its EX5 electric SUV in Europe, Spanish labor and resources stand at the forefront of this automotive evolution, setting a precedent for future international partnerships.