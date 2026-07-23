Ford and Geely Unite to Transform European Auto Industry with Electric SUVs

Geely Auto and Ford are collaborating to build electric SUVs at Ford's Spanish factory to stay ahead of European local-content rules. This joint venture marks Geely's first European production facility and aims to leverage available factory space. Strategic alliances like this are crucial for meeting future 'Made in Europe' legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:46 IST
Ford and Geely Unite to Transform European Auto Industry with Electric SUVs
  • Country:
  • Spain

Geely Auto and Ford are set to revolutionize the European automotive sector with an ambitious plan to produce electric SUVs at Ford's existing factory in Spain. Announced on Thursday, the collaboration aims to capitalize on underutilized factory space while aligning with evolving European local-content regulations.

The joint venture, heavily dominated by Ford at 66%, signifies a strategic move for Geely Auto as it establishes its first production facility in Europe. This partnership not only helps Geely overcome logistical hurdles but also bolsters Ford's presence as traditional automakers face challenges in keeping pace with rising Chinese car manufacturers.

The Valencia plant, which will commence production in 2028, is poised to breathe new life into Ford's operations in the region. With Geely producing its EX5 electric SUV in Europe, Spanish labor and resources stand at the forefront of this automotive evolution, setting a precedent for future international partnerships.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026