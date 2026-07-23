Legal Battle Sparks Over Brazil's Ethanol Policy

In a significant legal move, Brazil's Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) has initiated a lawsuit against the federal government. The MPF aims to halt an escalation in ethanol concentration within gasoline, known as E32, from 30% to 32%.

The increase, proposed by the government, has raised eyebrows among various sectors, prompting the MPF to demand its suspension. Environmental and economic implications are at the forefront of this legal intervention.

This legal challenge underscores a delicate balance between environmental policy and economic interests, with potential widespread impacts across Brazil's sectors.