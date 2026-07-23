Legal Battle Sparks Over Brazil's Ethanol Policy
Brazil's Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) is legally challenging the federal government's decision to raise the ethanol blend in gasoline to 32%. Known as E32, this increase from the existing 30% blend has prompted the MPF to seek suspension, highlighting concerns over potential impacts on the economy and environment.
- Country:
- Brazil
In a significant legal move, Brazil's Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) has initiated a lawsuit against the federal government. The MPF aims to halt an escalation in ethanol concentration within gasoline, known as E32, from 30% to 32%.
The increase, proposed by the government, has raised eyebrows among various sectors, prompting the MPF to demand its suspension. Environmental and economic implications are at the forefront of this legal intervention.
This legal challenge underscores a delicate balance between environmental policy and economic interests, with potential widespread impacts across Brazil's sectors.