Opposition's March to Gandhi Smriti: Democracy at Crossroads Amid NEET-UG Furor

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, alongside INDIA bloc leaders, decry alleged democratic suppression during a protest at Gandhi Smriti. The demonstration, spurred by NEET-UG paper leaks, highlights growing tensions between the government and students. The Opposition demands accountability, likening current actions to a 'murder of democracy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:47 IST
Opposition's March to Gandhi Smriti: Democracy at Crossroads Amid NEET-UG Furor
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a powerful demonstration at Gandhi Smriti on Thursday, Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, vocalized their concerns over what they call the destruction of democracy in India. The protest followed a contentious march disrupted by police resistance, drawing attention to the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi accused the central government of stifling democratic voices and resorting to the use of force against protesting students. She highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, contrasting it with the present ordeal faced by students demanding justice for repeated examination leaks.

Rahul Gandhi, flanked by MPs of the INDIA bloc, criticized the government for allegedly dismantling democratic principles. Citing a 'murder of democracy,' he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the Education Minister and apologize to students, promising unwavering support for the students' movement.

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