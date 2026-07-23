Frenkie de Jong's Unexpected Setback: Torn Knee Ligaments After World Cup

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is sidelined after returning from the World Cup with torn knee ligaments. The injury, more serious than initially thought, won't require surgery. De Jong, focusing on recovery, played with a bandage during the tournament. Barcelona aims for a third LaLiga title, starting with Elche.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:45 IST
Frenkie de Jong's Unexpected Setback: Torn Knee Ligaments After World Cup
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong faces an unexpected setback after sustaining torn knee ligaments during the World Cup. The injury, more severe than initially diagnosed, leaves the Netherlands international sidelined for several weeks.

De Jong, who played with a heavily bandaged knee at the tournament, shared via Instagram that surgery is not required at this point, allowing him to concentrate on his recovery process.

As Barcelona prepares to defend their LaLiga title, they commence their campaign against Elche on August 23, aiming for a third consecutive championship.

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