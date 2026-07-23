Frenkie de Jong's Unexpected Setback: Torn Knee Ligaments After World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong faces an unexpected setback after sustaining torn knee ligaments during the World Cup. The injury, more severe than initially diagnosed, leaves the Netherlands international sidelined for several weeks.

De Jong, who played with a heavily bandaged knee at the tournament, shared via Instagram that surgery is not required at this point, allowing him to concentrate on his recovery process.

As Barcelona prepares to defend their LaLiga title, they commence their campaign against Elche on August 23, aiming for a third consecutive championship.