Trump's Controversial Speech at the Postponed WHCA Dinner

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a controversial speech at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Friday. The event, honoring press freedom, was postponed due to a security incident involving a shooting outside the original venue.

Trump, often at odds with major news organizations, plans a speech described as simultaneously unifying and vicious, combining humor with serious undertones. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the entertaining nature of the address.

The administration faces criticism over its media policies, including lawsuits, access restrictions, and threats against broadcasters. The dinner, now relocated to the Waldorf Astoria hotel, will occur with heightened security in response to the earlier incident.