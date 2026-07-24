Tadej Pogacar Dominates Alpe d'Huez in Tour de France Stage 19

In a spectacular display of endurance and skill, Slovenian cycling sensation Tadej Pogacar emerged victorious on Stage 19 of the Tour de France. Conquering the grueling ascent of Alpe d'Huez, Pogacar further entrenched his lead in the overall standings.

This uphill triumph on Friday showcased Pogacar's formidable abilities, leaving his competitors trailing in his wake. His relentless pursuit of excellence continues to set him apart in the cycling world.

The Slovenian champion's achievement on this renowned stage underscores his dominance and solidifies his status as the frontrunner in the ongoing race.