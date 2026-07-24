Sports Highlights: Dodgers Visit White House, Bowman Announces Retirement, and More
In current sports news, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the White House, Alex Bowman declares retirement post-2027 NASCAR season, Woody Kincaid wins the USA 10,000m championship, Noah Lyles remains competitive despite an 'off-year,' and reports confirm USMNT's Sebastian Berhalter moving to Middlesbrough.
- Country:
- United States
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated another World Series win by visiting the White House on Thursday, where President Trump welcomed them in the Rose Garden.
NASCAR's Alex Bowman announced his retirement following the 2027 season, but will remain with Hendrick Motorsports for one last year.
Woody Kincaid claimed victory in the USA 10,000-meter championship, adding another title to his distinguished career.