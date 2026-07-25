Lee Kang-in: From PSG to Atletico Madrid

Lee Kang-in, the South Korean midfielder, has signed with Atletico Madrid until June 2031 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The move marks a significant career step for Lee, who aims to make a strong impact in LaLiga after his tenure in the French football league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 14:52 IST
Lee Kang-in: From PSG to Atletico Madrid
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has made a notable transfer to Atletico Madrid, signing a contract that binds him to the club until June 2031. This move comes after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, indicating a significant step in his professional career.

The young player is expected to bring fresh talent and dynamism to Atletico Madrid as they continue to compete in LaLiga. Lee's move is part of a broader strategy by the club to bolster its lineup with promising talent.

Atletico Madrid fans and the football community at large are eager to see how Lee's skills will adapt to and influence the competitive Spanish league. His transition is a much-anticipated addition to a team known for its strategic gameplay.

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