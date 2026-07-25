Lee Kang-in: From PSG to Atletico Madrid

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in has made a notable transfer to Atletico Madrid, signing a contract that binds him to the club until June 2031. This move comes after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, indicating a significant step in his professional career.

The young player is expected to bring fresh talent and dynamism to Atletico Madrid as they continue to compete in LaLiga. Lee's move is part of a broader strategy by the club to bolster its lineup with promising talent.

Atletico Madrid fans and the football community at large are eager to see how Lee's skills will adapt to and influence the competitive Spanish league. His transition is a much-anticipated addition to a team known for its strategic gameplay.