Ukrainian Drones Strike: Tensions Rise in Caspian Sea

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Ukrainian drones have struck the Filanovsky oil platform, a property of Russia's Lukoil, located in the Caspian Sea, Kyiv's security service announced on Saturday.

Alongside the platform, two cargo vessels named Port Olya 2 and Begey were also targeted. These ships are believed to be involved in transporting military cargo between Russia and Iran, the security service elaborated in a statement on the Telegram app.

This development marks a new chapter in the ongoing geopolitical dynamics, raising concerns over security and stability in the Caspian region.