Ukrainian Drones Strike: Tensions Rise in Caspian Sea

Ukrainian drones have attacked the Filanovsky oil platform owned by Russia's Lukoil in the Caspian Sea. The assault also targeted two cargo vessels, Port Olya 2 and Begey, suspected of carrying military shipments between Russia and Iran, according to Kyiv's security service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 15:58 IST
Ukrainian Drones Strike: Tensions Rise in Caspian Sea
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Ukrainian drones have struck the Filanovsky oil platform, a property of Russia's Lukoil, located in the Caspian Sea, Kyiv's security service announced on Saturday.

Alongside the platform, two cargo vessels named Port Olya 2 and Begey were also targeted. These ships are believed to be involved in transporting military cargo between Russia and Iran, the security service elaborated in a statement on the Telegram app.

This development marks a new chapter in the ongoing geopolitical dynamics, raising concerns over security and stability in the Caspian region.

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