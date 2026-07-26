Anthony Joshua's Resilient Knockout Victory: Path Cleared to Face Tyson Fury

In a dramatic comeback, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua triumphed by knocking out Kristian Prenga, surmounting an initial onslaught in the fight's opening round.

This marks Joshua's return to the ring since a personal tragedy last year. Despite being floored early by a right uppercut, the 36-year-old showcased resilience, regrouping to unleash powerful blows that ended Prenga's challenge in the second round.

This victory paves the way for the much-anticipated encounter with fellow Briton Tyson Fury later this year, creating an electric atmosphere in the boxing world.