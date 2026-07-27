Beauden Barrett's Second Wind: A Rugby Return

Beauden Barrett is poised for a return to the international rugby scene as the All Blacks prepare for their South Africa tour. The seasoned flyhalf was previously sidelined during the Nations Championship tests but now has the opportunity to show coach Dave Rennie his skills.

Rennie, having emphasized Barrett’s professionalism and impressive training, confirmed that the twice World Rugby Player of the Year will start against the Stormers on August 7. This match kicks off a series of three tour games leading up to the initial test against South Africa on August 22.

Barrett, at 35, faces competition from younger players within the squad, including Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie, and newcomer Josh Jacomb. Richie Mo'unga remains a key competitor, primed for a potential comeback. Barrett’s performance will be pivotal in determining his role in future matches.