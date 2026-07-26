Lewis Hamilton Faces Setback: Ferrari Strategy and Pitlane Challenges

In a race marked by strategy and penalties, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton found himself questioning Ferrari's tactical choices during the Hungarian Grand Prix. A late race pitstop under the virtual safety car cost Hamilton a potential podium, eventually resulting in a fifth-place finish.

Despite running second at a crucial stage of the race, Hamilton's penalty for pitlane speeding compounded the setback, leaving him behind teammate Charles Leclerc. Hamilton, currently second in the championship standings, voiced his concerns about the last-minute pitstop call, hinting at missed opportunities on the track. However, Ferrari's Fred Vasseur stood by the team's decision, suggesting the strategy was fair for both Lewis and Leclerc.

The race saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen finish second, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking the win. Ferrari had hoped the Hungarian track would favor Hamilton and the team, but penalties and strategic missteps dashed those hopes. A reflective Hamilton acknowledged the recent spate of penalties has been challenging and vowed to bounce back stronger.