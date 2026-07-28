In a strategic move to bolster their defenses, Ipswich Town has signed goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year contract.

The Premier League club announced the acquisition on Tuesday, signaling their commitment to elevating their lineup with Scherpen's talent.

As financial details reveal, the exchange rate was set at $1 being equivalent to 0.7531 pounds at the time of this transaction.