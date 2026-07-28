Ipswich Town Signs Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen

Ipswich Town has secured the signing of goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise with a four-year contract. This move indicates the club's intent to strengthen its squad, while Scherpen brings his expertise to the Premier League side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 17:37 IST
Ipswich Town Signs Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen
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In a strategic move to bolster their defenses, Ipswich Town has signed goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year contract.

The Premier League club announced the acquisition on Tuesday, signaling their commitment to elevating their lineup with Scherpen's talent.

As financial details reveal, the exchange rate was set at $1 being equivalent to 0.7531 pounds at the time of this transaction.

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