FIFA's World Cup Stake Sale: A Controversial Proposal
FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup as an opportunity but stressed that it's not obligatory. FIFA plans to create a subsidiary to manage the World Cup and its events, offering up to 20% of stakes to external investors. This move has sparked a significant backlash from some regional soccer confederations.
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has clarified that the recent proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup should be seen as an opportunity rather than an obligation.
This comes as FIFA launched plans to create a subsidiary dedicated to managing the World Cup and other events, intending to sell up to 20% stakes to external investors.
The announcement has been met with fierce resistance from various regional soccer confederations, who view the move with suspicion. Infantino emphasized that this marks the beginning of a consultation process.