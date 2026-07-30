FIFA's World Cup Stake Sale: A Controversial Proposal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has clarified that the recent proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup should be seen as an opportunity rather than an obligation.

This comes as FIFA launched plans to create a subsidiary dedicated to managing the World Cup and other events, intending to sell up to 20% stakes to external investors.

The announcement has been met with fierce resistance from various regional soccer confederations, who view the move with suspicion. Infantino emphasized that this marks the beginning of a consultation process.