FIFA's $20 Billion World Cup Stakes Plan Faces Backlash

FIFA plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to manage the World Cup, offering up to 20% stakes to investors. The proposal has sparked criticism from regional confederations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists this is a consultative process and promises fans remain central to soccer's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:55 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion World Cup Stakes Plan Faces Backlash
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the organization's proposal to sell stakes in a new $20 billion subsidiary created to manage the World Cup and its associated events. Describing it as a consultation rather than an obligation, Infantino addressed criticisms from regional football authorities blindsided by the announcement.

The plan, which allows external investors to buy up to 20% of the subsidiary, faces backlash from sport's confederations wary of private involvement in soccer. Infantino argues this move is essential for strengthening the commercial aspects of the game, viewing it as the next evolutionary step.

In response to concerns, Infantino assured that FIFA will maintain control over football governance and keep fans at the heart of the sport. He emphasized that FIFA's tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, will remain under their auspices without external interference.

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