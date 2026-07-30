Escalating Conflict: Deadly Strikes in Gaza Amidst Peace Talks

Israeli strikes led to the deaths of at least four individuals, including two children, in Gaza as mediators conducted talks with Hamas to implement a U.S.-brokered peace plan. While initial discussions show progress, disputes remain, especially concerning disarmament. The ongoing conflict has claimed over 1,200 Palestinian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 17:29 IST
Escalating Conflict: Deadly Strikes in Gaza Amidst Peace Talks
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  • Country:
  • Israel

Recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of four individuals, among them two children, according to health officials. This escalation occurs as mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey engage with Hamas leaders to ensure the implementation of a U.S.-brokered peace plan.

A senior Hamas official expressed that the negotiations were 'positive' and 'progressing,' although key issues such as the disarmament of Hamas remain unresolved. Hamas insists on the withdrawal of Israeli forces and proposes the confinement of heavy weaponry within a Palestinian body, instead of surrendering them to Israel.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 1,200 Palestinian casualties. Despite a ceasefire, Israeli strikes persist nearly daily. In Cairo, talks continue regarding the transfer of authority to a U.S.-backed committee, aiming for an inclusive governance structure in Gaza that envisions unified authority and decommissioned weapons.

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