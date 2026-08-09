Runway Incident Highlights India's Aviation Safety Efforts

A training aircraft incident at Baramati Airfield raises questions on aviation safety. The DGCA continues to implement measures for better passenger protection. India, with its rapidly growing aviation market, sees significant advancements in infrastructure and fleet expansion, aiming to maintain progress amid increasing passenger and cargo movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 15:01 IST
Runway Incident Highlights India's Aviation Safety Efforts
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A trainee aircraft veered off the runway at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise on Sunday, authorities have reported. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about aviation safety in India, although officials are yet to release further information.

The Indian government and its aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), have been active in bolstering safety measures to protect passengers. In a bid to enhance aviation safety, DGCA held a seminar last year that convened senior officials and industry stakeholders to foster collaboration across the civil aviation sector.

India remains the third-largest domestic aviation market globally. Officials revealed that over the last decade, the country has achieved an annual passenger traffic growth of 9%, while cargo traffic increased by 2.9%. The Indian airline fleet has significantly expanded, predicted to rise from 395 aircraft in 2014 to 844 aircraft by 2025.

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