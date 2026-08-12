FIFA's Governance Crisis: Calls for Reform Amidst Leadership Turmoil

FIFA faces a crisis of confidence, with calls for governance reforms from FIFPRO Europe. Issues arise from the concentration of power and a breakdown of trust, with rising tensions over President Infantino's leadership. Concerns are mounting that the organization must undertake significant reforms to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:16 IST
FIFA's Governance Crisis: Calls for Reform Amidst Leadership Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA is currently embroiled in a significant confidence crisis that demands extensive governance reforms, according to the head of FIFPRO Europe, who has highlighted the growing concerns over power concentration within the global soccer organization.

David Terrier, president of FIFPRO Europe, has indicated that FIFA is locked in a 'real war' amid eroded trust between federations and confederations following a failed proposal by President Gianni Infantino regarding World Cup commercial rights. The proposal has sparked backlash, with multiple confederations openly criticizing Infantino and demanding his resignation.

Terrier emphasized the necessity of urgent reforms, warning that failure to address these governance issues could lead FIFA down a path reminiscent of the corruption scandal era. He urged that shared leadership within FIFA is crucial to securing the integrity and future of the sport.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

United Kingdom
2
Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

India
4
Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leadership

Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leaders...

Malawi

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026