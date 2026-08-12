FIFA's Governance Crisis: Calls for Reform Amidst Leadership Turmoil

FIFA is currently embroiled in a significant confidence crisis that demands extensive governance reforms, according to the head of FIFPRO Europe, who has highlighted the growing concerns over power concentration within the global soccer organization.

David Terrier, president of FIFPRO Europe, has indicated that FIFA is locked in a 'real war' amid eroded trust between federations and confederations following a failed proposal by President Gianni Infantino regarding World Cup commercial rights. The proposal has sparked backlash, with multiple confederations openly criticizing Infantino and demanding his resignation.

Terrier emphasized the necessity of urgent reforms, warning that failure to address these governance issues could lead FIFA down a path reminiscent of the corruption scandal era. He urged that shared leadership within FIFA is crucial to securing the integrity and future of the sport.