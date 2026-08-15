PSG Bolsters Attack with Ferran Torres Signing
Paris St Germain has secured Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract till 2031. The 26-year-old forward, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final, joins PSG for €50 million, boosting their ambitions under head coach Luis Enrique.
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- Spain
Paris St Germain has officially signed Ferran Torres, the Spanish forward who clinched victory in the World Cup final. Torres transfers from Barcelona under a contract lasting until 2031, as announced by both clubs on Saturday.
While financial specifics remain undisclosed, reports suggest PSG paid €50 million for the talented 26-year-old. 'I am happy, of course, I think we are improving our team,' stated PSG head coach Luis Enrique during a weekend press briefing.
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos departed PSG for AC Milan this season, paving the way for Torres, who aims to bring trophy-winning success to the Parisian side. His record includes 25 goals in 65 fixtures for Spain, and an impactful stint with Barcelona.