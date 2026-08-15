PSG Bolsters Attack with Ferran Torres Signing

Paris St Germain has officially signed Ferran Torres, the Spanish forward who clinched victory in the World Cup final. Torres transfers from Barcelona under a contract lasting until 2031, as announced by both clubs on Saturday.

While financial specifics remain undisclosed, reports suggest PSG paid €50 million for the talented 26-year-old. 'I am happy, of course, I think we are improving our team,' stated PSG head coach Luis Enrique during a weekend press briefing.

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos departed PSG for AC Milan this season, paving the way for Torres, who aims to bring trophy-winning success to the Parisian side. His record includes 25 goals in 65 fixtures for Spain, and an impactful stint with Barcelona.