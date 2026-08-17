Barcelona Secures Star Midfielder Rodri in a Landmark Deal

Barcelona has successfully reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign star midfielder Rodri for £76.5 million. The 30-year-old is set to join Barca ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy match at Camp Nou. This signing follows arrivals like Gordon and Adeyemi, boosting Barcelona's lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:30 IST
Barcelona Secures Star Midfielder Rodri in a Landmark Deal
Rodri. (Photo: @ManCity X). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona has notably clinched a deal to acquire Manchester City's esteemed midfielder Rodri, according to confirmations received by ESPN. This comes after two unsuccessful bids for the player, with the Spanish club's third proposal over the weekend, amounting to £76.5 million, finally securing agreement.

Set to solidify FC Barcelona's roster, Rodri, aged 30, is expected in the city shortly, likely gracing the field before Wednesday's Joan Gamper Trophy against Al Ahly at Camp Nou. Sources indicate this transfer arrives on the heels of fullback Joao Cancelo's anticipated return to the club. Both players could mark Barcelona's fourth and fifth acquisitions this season after earlier signings of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, and Jesse Bisiwu.

Barcelona's strategic pursuit extends further, with the focus now shifting towards capturing Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez to strengthen the offensive line, following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Despite Rodri not initially being in Barcelona's sights, the World Cup winner seized attention after expressing availability. This move is further catalyzed by Frenkie de Jong's injury, pressing Barcelona to explore midfield options. Previously sought by Real Madrid, Rodri's preference for Barcelona showcases his enthusiasm for contributing significantly to the club's ambitions.

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