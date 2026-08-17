Arsenal Triumph in Community Shield: Arteta's Ambitious Season Kick-Off

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises his team's exceptional performance after a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester City to secure the Community Shield. Arteta lauds the squad's execution and spirit, emphasizing the motivation gained from the win as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season against Coventry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:33 IST
Arsenal Triumph in Community Shield: Arteta's Ambitious Season Kick-Off
Mikel Arteta. (Photo: @Arsenal X). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his delight with his club's commanding 3-0 win against Manchester City, securing the Community Shield for the 18th time. Arteta hailed his team's attacking execution and described the match as a significant test for their Premier League preparation.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website post-match, Arteta said, "I am really happy with the performance and the desire we showed. It was a good test to assess our standing and the win credits the work of our players." He emphasized the importance of attacking purposefully, noting that their tactical execution was "incredible."

Arteta also praised the debuts of Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes, noting Tzolis' key role in providing assists. As Arsenal gears up for their Premier League opener against Coventry, Arteta is motivated by their recent success, seeking to drive his team towards greater achievements in the 2026-27 season.

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