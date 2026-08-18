Rishabh Pant Smashes 100 Sixes Milestone in Test Cricket

In a historic innings, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant emerged as the first Indian cricketer to score 100 sixes in Test cricket. Pant reached this achievement during India's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where he scored an aggressive 66 runs off 69 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes, at a striking rate exceeding 95.

Currently standing alongside Adam Gilchrist with exactly 100 sixes, Pant joins an elite list, with Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes having slightly more at 107 and 138 sixes respectively. Remarkably, Pant has needed fewer deliveries than anyone else to hit this milestone, surpassing Gilchrist's record in just 4,918 balls, highlighting his explosive batting prowess.

While Pant's search for a century carries on, he was dismissed for 66. So far this year, Pant has amassed 186 runs from three innings across two Tests, with a top score of 81 and a strike rate of 73.80. Despite India's commanding lead over Sri Lanka, the Test match remains competitive with Sri Lanka continuing their fightback with steady wickets; India stands at 116/4 after session one on day four, leading by 294 runs.

On day three, Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrated his maiden Test century, contributing significantly to Sri Lanka's 284 run total in the first innings, following India's 462. Dinusha, alongside Niroshan Dickwella, put up a resilient 146-run partnership for the sixth wicket, resisting the Indian bowlers. However, standout performances from Prasidh Krishna and spinners Suthar and Jadeja kept the pressure on Sri Lanka, restricting their score despite Dinusha's landmark performance. (ANI)