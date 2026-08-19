Kyle Busch Day: Celebrating a NASCAR Legend

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz has been placed back on the injured list due to a neck injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Diaz returned to Los Angeles for a medical examination after experiencing pain during Monday night's game.

In MLB news, the Colorado Rockies have placed catcher Hunter Goodman on the 10-day injured list. Goodman, who has been absent from the lineup for several games, is dealing with a shoulder strain, a setback confirmed by the Rockies to be retroactive to August 15.

Today is a significant day in NASCAR as the community celebrates Kyle Busch Day. Known for his impressive career and winning two NASCAR Cup titles, Busch's legacy is commemorated through shared memories and stories, following his unexpected passing in May.