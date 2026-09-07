Tension on the Track: Hamilton Challenges Ferrari's Rules

Lewis Hamilton has called for written racing rules at Ferrari following a costly collision with teammate Charles Leclerc during the Italian Grand Prix at the team’s home track.

Leclerc crashed out on the second lap, while Hamilton, forced off into the gravel, dropped from fourth to 10th place. Hamilton finished sixth and now trails Mercedes' leader Kimi Antonelli by 76 points, with Antonelli's victory providing a rare cheer for Italy amidst Ferrari’s struggles.

Hamilton expressed frustration, noting that Ferrari lacks the structured rules of engagement he experienced at Mercedes. Hamilton joined Ferrari last season and has voiced concerns about the incident as commentators like Nico Rosberg supported his stance, laying the blame on Leclerc.