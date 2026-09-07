Shining a Light on the Invisibility of Women in Cinema
The Venice Film Festival highlights the structural issues of gender imbalance in cinema, as Danish director May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown' stands out as one of the few female-directed entries. The film addresses both the historical invisibility and objectification of women, echoing ongoing industry challenges.
The Venice Film Festival underscores ongoing structural challenges of gender imbalance in the film industry, with Danish director May el-Toukhy emerging as the only woman directing a fiction film in the top 21 contenders for the Golden Lion award.
El-Toukhy expresses frustration at the systemic obstacles throughout her career, particularly in securing critical financing that impacts everything from budget to casting and film festival entries. Despite female directors accounting for only 24% of submissions, down from 30% last year, festival director Alberto Barbera argues that selection is based solely on artistic quality.
El-Toukhy's gritty drama, ‘Woman Unknown,’ sheds light on post-World War II Denmark and the stigma faced by women involved with German soldiers. She hopes for more female representation in future festivals, noting a regression of gender equality that has unfolded post-MeToo.
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