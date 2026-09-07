Injury Sidelines Australia Flyhalf Carter Gordon Amid Big Matches

Australia flyhalf Carter Gordon is out for two months after a leg fracture in a tie with Argentina, a major setback for Wallabies' new coach Les Kiss. Gordon's injury history continues as Australia prepares for tests against South Africa, New Zealand, and the Nations Championship games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:21 IST
Injury Sidelines Australia Flyhalf Carter Gordon Amid Big Matches

Australia's flyhalf Carter Gordon has been dealt another injury blow, sidelined for up to two months after fracturing his leg. The incident occurred during a 28-28 draw against Argentina—a significant setback for the Wallabies' new coach, Les Kiss.

This injury leaves Gordon unable to partake in the upcoming crucial fixtures against reigning world champions South Africa in Perth, and a series of tests with New Zealand set for mid-October. The Wallabies are also gearing up for their Nations Championship matches come November.

Gordon, who has had a history of injuries disrupting his career, is slated to marry shortly after returning to Australia. Despite challenges, Australia remains undefeated in four games since Kiss succeeded Joe Schmidt after the July internationals.

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