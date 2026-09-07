BRICS Faces Challenges in Uniting Diverse Voices Amid Global Conflicts

South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, acknowledged the challenges BRICS faces in forming a unified stance on conflicts due to diverse member views. Despite varied domestic agendas, BRICS is highlighted as a platform for dialogue and peace. The 18th BRICS Summit in India aims to foster cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:15 IST
BRICS Faces Challenges in Uniting Diverse Voices Amid Global Conflicts
South African High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Anil Sooklal, South Africa's High Commissioner to India, candidly addressed the challenges BRICS faces in articulating a unified geopolitical standpoint amid ongoing global conflicts like those in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine situation. He cited the diverse perspectives and positions that each member country brings to the table.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sooklal explained that unlike homogeneous groupings such as the EU or G7, BRICS comprises nations each with distinct domestic and regional priorities, rooted in their identity as part of the Global South. He emphasized that while BRICS might struggle for a singular voice, its essence lies in the shared interest of global solidarity.

Highlighting the resilience of the coalition, Sooklal underlined BRICS as a crucial platform that fosters dialogue among its members. It operates as a channel for countries involved in disputes to engage constructively, thereby promoting peace. The upcoming 18th BRICS Summit in India is anticipated as a stage for renewed cooperation and dialogue.

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