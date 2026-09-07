Iran Strikes Back: Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Oil Crisis

On Monday, Iran issued a stern warning of retaliation against any new US strikes on its assets, emphasizing vulnerabilities in US oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf. Tensions escalated following recent military exchanges between the two nations, driving oil prices to near six-week highs.

The conflict has seen Iran impose stricter controls on shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz, heightening risks of further escalation as diplomatic negotiations stall. Tehran intends to announce a new restricted zone, complicating efforts to restore normal energy flows amid ongoing regional hostilities.

Further compounding the situation are Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, paired with the US's failed Operation Epic Fury. Iran struggles under crippling sanctions that have strained its economy. Meanwhile, the UAE explores alternative trade routes as broader disruptions threaten global oil supply.