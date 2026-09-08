Lamine Yamal: Young Captain with Champions League Dreams

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, now a vice-captain at 19, is driven by the ambition to win the Champions League. Despite his young age, he embraces the responsibilities of leadership. Manager Hansi Flick supports his goals as Barca aims to break their 11-year Champions League drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:12 IST
Lamine Yamal: Young Captain with Champions League Dreams
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Lamine Yamal, the 19-year-old Barcelona forward, has made winning the Champions League his primary motivation this season. Elevated to the position of vice-captain alongside veteran teammates, Yamal expressed pride in leading at such a young age, embracing the responsibilities that come with the role.

Yamal's appointment as vice-captain comes amid a quest to end Barcelona's 11-year quest for Champions League glory. Traditionally reserved for more seasoned players, the captaincy highlights Yamal's rapid ascent within the team. His focus is unyielding as he stresses the importance of adapting tactics to succeed in the tournament.

Under the guidance of manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona faces a challenging European campaign starting on Wednesday against Feyenoord. Flick emphasizes the need for players to be in peak condition, aiming to overcome past disappointments and push towards ultimate triumph.

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