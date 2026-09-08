Sofyan Amrabat Steps Back from Morocco National Team Amid Coaching Strains

In a surprising move, Sofyan Amrabat has declared his unavailability for the Moroccan national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Despite not retiring from international football, Amrabat has expressed his unwillingness to play under the leadership of head coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

Amrabat's announcement, made via Instagram, hinted at dissatisfaction with the current coaching regime, without divulging specific details. During the recent World Cup, Amrabat received minimal game time, starting only one of six matches as Morocco exited in the quarter-finals against France.

With competition from emerging talents like Manchester City's Ayyoub Bouaddi, Amrabat stated his decision was difficult but necessary. The midfielder, who remains a crucial part of his club Ajax Amsterdam, vows to remain a fervent supporter of the national team as they prepare for upcoming qualifiers.