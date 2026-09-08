Mussoorie Thunder Secures Spot in Dehradun T20 League Final

In a thrilling encounter at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Mussoorie Thunder clinched a spot in the final of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 after narrowly overcoming Vikasnagar Dhamaka by four runs on Tuesday. The gripping semi-final match witnessed standout performances that turned the game in favor of the Thunder.

Electing to bat first, Mussoorie Thunder faced early challenges but were steered to a competitive score by skipper Neeraj Singh Rathore. His impressive knock of 62 runs off 47 balls, featuring five boundaries and four sixes, was instrumental in reaching a total of 127 runs. Dikshu's contribution of 21 runs also added to the scoreboard pressure.

Vikasnagar Dhamaka, in response, appeared to chase the target comfortably with significant innings from Rohit Danu and Kunal Chandela. However, Anshul Kumar's exceptional bowling later in the game turned the tables. His five wickets for just 18 runs restricted Vikasnagar to 123/9, ensuring a narrow but crucial victory for Mussoorie. The final is set for September 9 with Thunder facing the winner of Doiwala Kings and Selakui Strikers.