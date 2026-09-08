Mussoorie Thunder Secures Spot in Dehradun T20 League Final

Mussoorie Thunder edged past Vikasnagar Dhamaka with a four-run victory in a nail-biting semi-final of the Dehradun T20 League 2026. Captain Neeraj Singh Rathore's innings and Anshul Kumar's five-wicket haul were pivotal. The final is slated for September 9 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:55 IST
Mussoorie Thunder Secures Spot in Dehradun T20 League Final
Mussoorie Thunder players (Photo: Dehradun T20 League). Image Credit: ANI

In a thrilling encounter at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Mussoorie Thunder clinched a spot in the final of the Dehradun T20 League 2026 after narrowly overcoming Vikasnagar Dhamaka by four runs on Tuesday. The gripping semi-final match witnessed standout performances that turned the game in favor of the Thunder.

Electing to bat first, Mussoorie Thunder faced early challenges but were steered to a competitive score by skipper Neeraj Singh Rathore. His impressive knock of 62 runs off 47 balls, featuring five boundaries and four sixes, was instrumental in reaching a total of 127 runs. Dikshu's contribution of 21 runs also added to the scoreboard pressure.

Vikasnagar Dhamaka, in response, appeared to chase the target comfortably with significant innings from Rohit Danu and Kunal Chandela. However, Anshul Kumar's exceptional bowling later in the game turned the tables. His five wickets for just 18 runs restricted Vikasnagar to 123/9, ensuring a narrow but crucial victory for Mussoorie. The final is set for September 9 with Thunder facing the winner of Doiwala Kings and Selakui Strikers.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026