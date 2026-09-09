LIV Golf Swings Into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The professional men's golf league, LIV Golf, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey. This development was reported by Bloomberg News. The filing signifies financial difficulties within the organization, which operates in the sports sector and involves legal actions under bankruptcy protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:17 IST
LIV Golf Swings Into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
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LIV Golf, a professional men's golf league, has taken a significant financial step by filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey.

Bloomberg News broke the story on Tuesday, highlighting the financial issues plaguing the innovative golf league.

This legal move marks a critical point for the league as it navigates through its economic challenges.

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