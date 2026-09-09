Frances Tiafoe Sets Sights High in U.S. Open Quest

Frances Tiafoe is eager to build on his exciting history at the U.S. Open by advancing further than ever before in the tournament. Having reached the semi-final stage again in a gripping five-set match, Tiafoe wants to create new memories for himself and his fans in New York.

The young American's career has been marked by notable victories, like his triumph over Rafael Nadal in 2022. Yet, with a thrilling win against Alex Michelsen recently, Tiafoe believes he is a changed competitor, with aspirations to reach new heights this time.

Despite the weight of the decades-long American men's major title drought, Tiafoe exudes confidence in his potential. He acknowledges the strength of the American women in the sport but remains focused on taking the next crucial steps towards an elusive title win for U.S. male athletes.