BRS Delegation to Address Key Issues with Telangana Governor Amid Rising Tensions

A Bharat Rashtra Samithi delegation, led by KT Rama Rao, plans to meet Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to discuss ongoing Assembly issues. The BRS protests against the ruling Congress for unmet promises have intensified. A court rejected police remand for BRS MLCs, emphasizing judicial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:56 IST
BRS Delegation to Address Key Issues with Telangana Governor Amid Rising Tensions
BRS working president K T Rama Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In Hyderabad, a delegation from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), spearheaded by the party's working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), is set to meet Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. This meeting aims to convey concerns the party has raised during the current Assembly session and recent issues involving BRS legislators.

The context of this meeting is a backdrop of growing friction between the BRS and the ruling Congress party, fueled by BRS's accusations that the Congress has failed to deliver on its electoral pledges. Tensions escalated recently when KTR and other BRS leaders were detained during a protest outside the Assembly, prompting the Telangana High Court to instruct the police not to hinder BRS legislators from attending the Assembly session.

In a related development, the Nampally court dismissed the police request to remand BRS MLCs Thatha Madhu and Naveen Reddy over alleged derogatory remarks against the Telangana Assembly Speaker. BRS leaders praised the court's decision, asserting it as a victory for justice and democracy, amidst claims from BRS of government pressure on law enforcement agencies.

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