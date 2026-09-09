Challenging PG Realities: Safety Concerns Shake Delhi's Youth Accommodation Scene
The collapse of a boys' PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan has heightened safety concerns among students and young professionals living in PG accommodations. The tragedy underscores the need for stricter regulations and affordable, safe housing options as the Delhi government proposes a new policy for PG accommodations.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a devastating building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, the safety of paying guest accommodations has become a pressing concern for students and young professionals. The incident has prompted a reassessment of how secure these living spaces really are for those who leave their hometowns to chase dreams in the bustling city.
Previously, factors such as rent, food quality, Wi-Fi access, and proximity to universities or workplaces dominated decisions about selecting a PG. However, the horrific collapse has forced many, including Sant Nagar resident Sneha Mishra, to reevaluate their perceptions. 'I eat, study, and sleep here, but I never really thought about whether the place I call home is actually safe,' Mishra shared.
Addressing these concerns, the Delhi government, led by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, is crafting a policy that mandates PG operators to obtain a PG Operating Licence and undergo police and municipal verification. This proposed regulation seeks to enhance safety by making CCTV cameras mandatory and introducing rent regulation measures to prevent arbitrary pricing, offering a measure of relief to the city's student and working professional community.
ALSO READ
-
Delhi Tragedy Sparks Reform: New Rules for Paying Guest Accommodations
-
Delhi's New PG Policy: Ensuring Safe Housing for Students
-
Tragedy in Delhi: Building Collapse Exposes Illegal Construction Practices
-
Delhi Building Collapse: Arrests Spark Safety Overhaul
-
Delhi's PG Crisis: Building Safety Under Scrutiny After Satya Niketan Collapse