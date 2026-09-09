Challenging PG Realities: Safety Concerns Shake Delhi's Youth Accommodation Scene

In the wake of a devastating building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, the safety of paying guest accommodations has become a pressing concern for students and young professionals. The incident has prompted a reassessment of how secure these living spaces really are for those who leave their hometowns to chase dreams in the bustling city.

Previously, factors such as rent, food quality, Wi-Fi access, and proximity to universities or workplaces dominated decisions about selecting a PG. However, the horrific collapse has forced many, including Sant Nagar resident Sneha Mishra, to reevaluate their perceptions. 'I eat, study, and sleep here, but I never really thought about whether the place I call home is actually safe,' Mishra shared.

Addressing these concerns, the Delhi government, led by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, is crafting a policy that mandates PG operators to obtain a PG Operating Licence and undergo police and municipal verification. This proposed regulation seeks to enhance safety by making CCTV cameras mandatory and introducing rent regulation measures to prevent arbitrary pricing, offering a measure of relief to the city's student and working professional community.