CPI(M) Defends Against ED Allegations in Kerala Controversy

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan accused the Enforcement Directorate of fabricating allegations against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party leader P A Mohammed Riyas. The controversy heats up as the ED seeks an FIR in ongoing corruption inquiries, and political tensions rise in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:55 IST
CPI(M) Defends Against ED Allegations in Kerala Controversy
CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a forceful rebuttal, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of pursuing unfounded allegations against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party leader P A Mohammed Riyas. Govindan, addressing the media on Wednesday, condemned the central agency's actions, asserting their fabricated claims would gain no foothold in Kerala.

Govindan criticized the Congress party for perceived hypocrisy, citing their previous demands for Vijayan’s arrest. He questioned if a covert agreement with the BJP was influencing the current investigations, emphasizing CPI(M)'s resilience through its tumultuous history of grassroots mobilization and systemic challenges.

The situation intensifies with the ED's move to request an FIR against Vijayan and his relatives amidst probes into a high-profile financial misconduct case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). The ED's ongoing investigations have unveiled alleged monetary discrepancies linked to the former Chief Minister's family.

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