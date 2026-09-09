CPI(M) Defends Against ED Allegations in Kerala Controversy

In a forceful rebuttal, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of pursuing unfounded allegations against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party leader P A Mohammed Riyas. Govindan, addressing the media on Wednesday, condemned the central agency's actions, asserting their fabricated claims would gain no foothold in Kerala.

Govindan criticized the Congress party for perceived hypocrisy, citing their previous demands for Vijayan’s arrest. He questioned if a covert agreement with the BJP was influencing the current investigations, emphasizing CPI(M)'s resilience through its tumultuous history of grassroots mobilization and systemic challenges.

The situation intensifies with the ED's move to request an FIR against Vijayan and his relatives amidst probes into a high-profile financial misconduct case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). The ED's ongoing investigations have unveiled alleged monetary discrepancies linked to the former Chief Minister's family.