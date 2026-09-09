Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Embarks on Investment Mission to London

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will embark on his first overseas trip to London via Dubai to promote the state as a prime investment hub. He aims to engage European industrialists to invest in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in the state's economic strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:55 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Embarks on Investment Mission to London
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to make his inaugural international visit as the state's leader, flying to London via Dubai tomorrow. His mission is to promote Tamil Nadu as a leading destination for investment by meeting with industrialists from across Europe. This initiative is a key part of Vijay's strategy to boost economic growth by attracting new business ventures and substantial investments into the state.

Before his departure, detailed logistical and security arrangements are being coordinated at Chennai Airport, including an Advance Security Liaison meeting. A delegation of senior officials from the Industries and Finance departments is also expected to travel ahead of the Chief Minister to prepare for the bilateral meetings. These efforts underscore the significance of this trip as a cornerstone for Tamil Nadu's investment appeal.

In conjunction with the international push, Vijay will preside over a critical alliance coordination meeting in Chennai, which will focus on the ruling coalition's structure and strategies. This meeting, set at TVK's headquarters, aims to formalize a post-poll coalition plan and establish a Common Minimum Programme. Major political allies have confirmed their attendance, though some left-wing parties may not participate.

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