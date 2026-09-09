NSW Criticizes Cricket Australia: Concerns over BBL Privatization Impact

New South Wales (NSW) has criticized Cricket Australia's (CA) recent move to privatize the Big Bash League (BBL), expressing concerns over potential negative impacts on investment in grassroots cricket. NSW, which manages the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, continues to oppose privatization and asserts that it wouldn't adopt this model for its clubs.

The state questioned CA's financial forecasts and emphasized the need for alternative revenue generation strategies. CA, however, approved a 'self-determination' model on Tuesday, enabling individual states to decide on pursuing private investment for their Big Bash clubs. The Melbourne Renegades are set to become the first club sold under this framework.

Despite this progress, NSW criticized the lack of unity across Australian cricket. A statement from Cricket NSW highlighted the risks of strategic and financial setbacks, potentially affecting grassroots cricket investment. The state also pointed out unmet conditions essential for privatization, including Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) agreement on a new player payment model.