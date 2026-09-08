Big Bash Bonanza: Australia's Cricket League Goes Private

Cricket Australia plans to introduce private investment into the Big Bash League from the 2027-28 season, starting with the Melbourne Renegades franchise sale. Despite some opposition, CA aims to strengthen cricket's future by potentially raising A$600 million and maintaining control over core operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:18 IST
Big Bash Bonanza: Australia's Cricket League Goes Private
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Cricket Australia made waves on Tuesday by announcing a plan to inject private investment into the Big Bash League (BBL) beginning in the 2027-28 season. The initiative kicks off with the sale of the Melbourne Renegades franchise. This decision revisits an earlier privatisation proposal that faced opposition by New South Wales and Queensland cricket boards.

The governing body has outlined plans to invite bids for the Renegades, with the intent of introducing new ownership by 2027-28. Cricket Australia will assess the potential for other clubs to follow suit through a self-determination model tailored to the unique needs of each state member.

Despite a significant deficit, Cricket Australia views this move as a critical step to safeguard the sport's future, aiming to raise A$600 million. Influential cricket figures voice concerns about losing local control, yet CA assures core operations will remain under its management. The venture underscores ambitions to fortify cricket's competitive edge globally.

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