Mark Chapman Shifts Gears: From New Zealand to Australia's BBL

New Zealand's Mark Chapman transitions to a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket, enabling him to join Australia's Big Bash League. He will still play in New Zealand's white-ball series against India before his BBL commitment. His move opens up space for Matt Fisher on the central contract list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:54 IST
Mark Chapman Shifts Gears: From New Zealand to Australia's BBL
New Zealand batter Mark Chapman. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand cricket star Mark Chapman has opted for a transition from a full-time playing contract to a casual agreement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), thus paving the way for his stint in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) later this year. According to a Cricinfo report, Chapman will participate in New Zealand's white-ball series against India in November before making his way to the BBL in December. The specific team he will play for in the BBL remains to be confirmed.

At 32, Chapman joins the likes of Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert, who are also on casual contracts that allow them to explore opportunities in the BBL while still participating in the New Zealand home summer. Chapman expressed gratitude towards New Zealand Cricket for their continued support throughout his career.

Chapman’s engagement with the BBL coincides with a time when the league overlaps with New Zealand’s Test tour of Australia. Notably absent from first-class cricket since 2024, Chapman has yet to make his Test debut for the Black Caps. His shift to a casual contract creates room for fast bowler Matt Fisher, who joins the central contract list as New Zealand's selector Gavin Larsen focuses on reinforcing the team’s pace-bowling lineup in preparation for forthcoming Test series against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026