Mark Chapman Shifts Gears: From New Zealand to Australia's BBL

New Zealand cricket star Mark Chapman has opted for a transition from a full-time playing contract to a casual agreement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), thus paving the way for his stint in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) later this year. According to a Cricinfo report, Chapman will participate in New Zealand's white-ball series against India in November before making his way to the BBL in December. The specific team he will play for in the BBL remains to be confirmed.

At 32, Chapman joins the likes of Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, and Tim Seifert, who are also on casual contracts that allow them to explore opportunities in the BBL while still participating in the New Zealand home summer. Chapman expressed gratitude towards New Zealand Cricket for their continued support throughout his career.

Chapman’s engagement with the BBL coincides with a time when the league overlaps with New Zealand’s Test tour of Australia. Notably absent from first-class cricket since 2024, Chapman has yet to make his Test debut for the Black Caps. His shift to a casual contract creates room for fast bowler Matt Fisher, who joins the central contract list as New Zealand's selector Gavin Larsen focuses on reinforcing the team’s pace-bowling lineup in preparation for forthcoming Test series against India, Australia, and Sri Lanka.