Rybakina's Triumph: New World Number One at U.S. Open

Elena Rybakina secured her position as the new world number one after defeating Zheng Qinwen in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. She will face 2023 champion Coco Gauff, who made a remarkable comeback to join top-seeded players in the semi-finals, marking a historic Grand Slam scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 04:28 IST
Rybakina's Triumph: New World Number One at U.S. Open
Rybakina

Elena Rybakina has made a significant mark at Flushing Meadows, now standing as the new world number one following a decisive victory over Zheng Qinwen in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Rybakina will face Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, setting the stage for a thrilling match-up.

In a historic turn of events, this year marks the first time since Wimbledon 2009 that all four top-seeded women have reached the Grand Slam semi-finals, including Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. Rybakina overcame initial errors to dismantle Zheng's defenses, finishing with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff staged an impressive comeback against Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, saving two match points and securing a 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 victory. With high stakes and fierce competition, organizers anticipate another late night when men's top seed Alexander Zverev plays his match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

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