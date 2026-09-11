Sabalenka Surges to U.S. Open Final at Hardcourt Major

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula to advance to the U.S. Open final, aiming for her third consecutive title at the major tournament. Sabalenka overpowered Pegula with 29 winners and seven aces. Pegula's early composure diminished due to errors, leading to Sabalenka's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 06:12 IST
Sabalenka Surges to U.S. Open Final at Hardcourt Major
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her formidable strength as she overcame Jessica Pegula in a decisive 7-5, 6-2 victory to secure a place in the U.S. Open final on Thursday. Sabalenka is now on the brink of achieving a rare third consecutive title at this major hardcourt event.

The top-seeded Sabalenka demonstrated her characteristic power, delivering 29 winners and seven aces to break down Pegula's defenses. Despite Pegula's strong start, the Belarusian's relentless pressure proved too much, ultimately leading to Pegula's downfall amid multiple errors in the second set.

Sabalenka will compete for the championship against either 2023 winner Coco Gauff or the world's number two, Elena Rybakina, in what promises to be an electrifying title match.

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