California Cracks Down: Safeguarding Youth Amid Tech Concerns
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed several laws aimed at protecting children from harmful technology, including restricting social media features considered addictive and banning AI chatbots in toys. These measures form part of a broader effort to improve online safety for minors and increase accountability for tech companies.
In a decisive move to safeguard the wellbeing of minors, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law new restrictions targeting technology perceived as harmful to children under 16. Among the key measures are limitations on social media features seen as behaviorally addictive and a ban on AI chatbots in toys.
This legislative package is part of a larger set of 13 bills aimed at enhancing online privacy for minors and expanding legal consequences for AI-generated exploitation materials involving children. Newsom's administration dubbed the new regulations the most comprehensive of their kind.
California, home to tech giants like Google and Meta, follows other states in implementing laws to shield children from tech-induced vulnerabilities. Notably, the measures have garnered bipartisan support despite some opposition, highlighting ongoing concerns over privacy and free speech implications.
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