Tensions Rise Amid New Cross-Border Strikes

Two people were injured and a fire ignited when Russian air strikes hit a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv, as reported by city authorities on Telegram. Residents were urged to find shelter amid the drone threat.

Meanwhile, in Saratov, Russia, Ukrainian drones caused damage to civilian infrastructure, according to regional governor Roman Busargin. No casualties were reported. The area hosts strategic facilities, including a large oil refinery operated by Rosneft.

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied targeting civilians. Reuters could not independently verify the details of these incidents.