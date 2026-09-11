NFL's Australian Ambition: A New Era Down Under

The National Football League (NFL) marked its inaugural regular-season game in Australia with great success, drawing a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized the significance of player experiences and safety as key to expanding the NFL's presence in Australia, highlighting future growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:01 IST
NFL's Australian Ambition: A New Era Down Under
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The National Football League (NFL) achieved a landmark moment as it staged its first-ever regular-season game in Australia, attracting an impressive 100,021 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The San Francisco 49ers clinched a 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, marking it as the seventh-largest attendance in the league's history.

Despite the early start on a working day, fans thronged the venue for a game scheduled to coincide with prime-time viewing in the United States. Notably, the Victoria state government is aligned with the NFL for at least two more games over the next four years, with Australia identified as a key strategic growth area.

Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized the importance of player feedback and safety, stating, "We're committed to ensuring a positive experience for both players and fans, making them our game's best ambassadors." The event showcased the NFL's international expansion efforts, including a spectacular halftime rock concert and military flyovers, reflecting Australia's sports enthusiasm.

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