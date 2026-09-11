Embracing the Creator Economy: Athletes Monetizing Beyond the Track

At the World Athletics Ultimate Championship media day, athletes were not only preparing for competition but also engaging with significant promotional work through social media. In today's athletic landscape, traditional sponsorship is no longer sufficient to sustain athletes financially, leading to a reliance on content creation and independent brand partnerships.

The debate around influencer involvement at live events was intensified following an incident at the U.S. Open, where a staged photo shoot disrupted a match, highlighting the need for boundaries. Prominent athletes like Noah Lyles support influencer participation but stress the importance of designated areas for content creation.

The creator economy trend was evident as World Athletics designated time for content creation at the championships in Budapest, facilitating stress-free environments for athletes. This signifies a broader move towards diversifying income streams, with athletes launching ventures beyond sport, as seen with Noah Lyles' trading card collection and Jake Wightman's coffee business.