South Africa Extradites Black Axe Suspects to U.S.

South Africa is set to extradite six Nigerian nationals to the United States, where they face serious charges related to romance scams and cyberfraud. Police identified these individuals as part of the Black Axe organized crime network, which is suspected of defrauding more than 100 American women in excess of 100 million rand ($6.2 million).

The suspects, who preyed on pensioners and business people alike, were arrested in 2021 following a broader international investigation. Originating as a student fraternity in the late 1970s, Black Axe has evolved into a violent organization heavily involved in financial cybercrime, according to the elite Hawks police unit in South Africa.

The arrested individuals will be handed over to officials from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service at Cape Town International Airport. This extradition follows similar arrests in Switzerland and Spain earlier this year, as global authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal network.