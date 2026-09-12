Enric Mas on the Brink of Historic Vuelta Victory

Enric Mas all but secured overall victory in the Vuelta a España after surviving a punishing penultimate stage in the sun-baked Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday. The 31-year-old Movistar rider, alongside competitors Primoz Roglic, Felix Gall, and Richard Carapaz, dominated the 186-km stage.

Mas held his nerve and maintained his lead with a commanding performance, ensuring his position ahead of Slovenian rider Roglic. With only Sunday's ceremonial stage in Granada remaining, Mas is poised to become the first Spaniard to win the Vuelta in over a decade.

Following Tadej Pogacar's early exit, Mas seized the red jersey and has consistently performed, overcoming challenges from rivals. Sunday will likely seal his success, crowning a momentous achievement for Mas and Spanish cycling.