Triumphant Champions: Highlights from the World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway emerged victorious in the men's 5,000 meters at the start of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest. Born in Sandnes, this 22-year-old athlete continues to impress with his endurance and speed.

Mondo Duplantis extended his reign by clinching another pole vault title, adding to his remarkable list of achievements. The Swedish-American athlete, renowned for his exceptional vaulting skills, marked another triumph on the global stage.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh soared to success in the women's high jump, adding to her growing accolades. As these talented athletes shined, the championship offers a promising spectacle for athletics enthusiasts worldwide.