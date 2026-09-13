Marc Marquez Triumphs at San Marino Grand Prix

Marc Marquez secured victory at the San Marino Grand Prix, overtaking the championship lead after Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi crashed out early. This marks Marquez's fifth win of the season, drawing him level on points with Jorge Martin, but his superior win count places him at the top of the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 18:27 IST
Marc Marquez Triumphs at San Marino Grand Prix
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez delivered a stellar performance at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, climbing to the top of the MotoGP championship standings. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, despite starting from pole position at his home circuit in Misano, crashed out in a shocking first-lap incident.

This victory marks Marquez's fifth of the season, propelling him to the front of the championship race for the first time this year. His brother, Alex Marquez, racing for Gresini Racing, secured the second position while KTM's Pedro Acosta claimed the third spot on the podium.

With this win, Marquez now shares 274 points with Jorge Martin, but his superior record for victories this season gives him the edge. The reigning champion from Ducati seized the championship lead with more races won than any other contender.

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